Mexico Pacific and Government of Sonora sign collaboration agreement

The Government of the State of Sonora and Mexico Pacific have signed a collaboration agreement supporting Mexico Pacific’s anchor LNG export facility, Saguaro Energia, located in Puerto Libertad, Sonora, Mexico.

Principally, Mexico Pacific’s LNG project was welcomed as the foundational pillar of the Sonora Plan, a clean energy infrastructure and nearshoring initiative announced by the Mexican government earlier this year at the North American Leaders’ Summit held between Mexican President, López Obrador, US President, Joe Biden, and Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. The Sonora plan seeks to promote clean energy development, investment, and economic prosperity for the benefit of Sonora and Mexico.

Mexico Pacific’s LNG project, which has the support of Obrador, Sonora Governor, Alfonso Durazo, and other national, state, and municipal leaders, represents the largest foreign private investment in Mexico’s history, bringing employment, infrastructure development and tax revenues to Sonora and Mexico: key objectives of the Sonora plan.

“We are pleased to enhance our strategic relationship with the Government of Sonora as we prepare to commence construction of our Saguaro Energia LNG facility, supported by Mexico’s skilled workforce and our local communities,” said Ivan Van der Walt, CEO of Mexico Pacific. “We appreciate the continued support of President López Obrador and Governor Durazo as we work together to position our project, and the State of Sonora, to lead the way in the production of cleaner, more affordable energy.”

As part of the agreement, the Government of Sonora has committed to continuing to pave an efficient path to commencing construction of this historic project, including the continued timely issuance of state and municipal permits. With the ongoing support and commitment of the Government of Sonora, Mexico Pacific anticipates the commencement of construction this year.