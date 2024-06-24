Gastech, the world’s largest global exhibition and conference on natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, energy manufacturing, and low carbon solutions, has revealed its speaker lineup for 2024. Featuring expert voices from leading energy companies, financial institutions, and multinational bodies, the event’s strategic agenda promises insightful and impactful dialogue.

According to recent estimates, investment in the energy transition will have to in-crease by 30% over planned investment to a total of US$131 trillion in order to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C and bring CO 2 emissions to net zero by 2050. With mounting pressure on both the private and public sector to address this gap in critical financing and deliver on their decarbonisation commitments, global leaders must outline a co-ordinated and considered strategy for the transformation of our energy landscape.

Equipped with the most comprehensive and action-focused strategic agenda in the event’s history, Gastech 2024 arrives at a pivotal moment for the energy industry, as it gathers key stakeholders from across the value chain to take stock of current progress and identify the game-changing solutions that will enable successful transitions to net zero.

The Strategic Conference’s 3 distinct programmes – Strategic Leadership, Climate-tech & AI, and Hydrogen – will host 300 speakers across 60 sessions, bringing together 7000 delegates, including 500 CEOs, energy ministers, and business leaders, to offer a transformative and high-level forum that can steer the energy industry towards a more sustainable horizon. Notable confirmed speakers include Chevron Corp. CEO, Mike Wirth, PetroChina Chairman, Wu Junli, Chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes, Lorenzo Simonelli, and CEO and Co-Founder of TES, Marco Alverà.

Over four days of engaging conference sessions and leadership panels, these distinguished speakers will address the topics that are shaping our evolving energy system, including supply chain resilience, the strategic role of natural gas, energy security, investment in decarbonisation, advancements in climate technologies, and addressing industry-wide talent needs. With participants hailing from both established and emerging markets, Gastech 2024 will ensure a truly global perspective on the international energy landscape.

Jonathan Westby, Senior Vice President, JERA Global Markets, said: “Gastech Houston is taking place at a pivotal moment where our industry is navigating through a period of intense change and challenges brought about by volatility and uncertainty. The various Gastech bodies have been hard at work to curate a strategic and engaging lineup at the conference in September, and we are looking forward to joining and shaping the discussions that will drive our industry forward.”

Gastech’s Technical and Commercial Conference will also play a critical role in enabling cross-sector and cross-border collaboration around the energy industry’s most promising projects and technologies. With expert-led sessions covering the latest peer-reviewed research and sustainable business strategies, the Technical and Commercial Conference will host the innovators, executives, and technical specialists that are accelerating climate action and transforming our industrial system.

Across a multitude of action-focused conferences and programs, Gastech 2024 will unite private and public sector leaders from around the world to address the most pressing issues facing the energy industry. The event will feature insights from the executives, policymakers and innovators that are shaping the future of our energy system, and will set the tone for our collective push to net zero.

Christopher Hudson, President, dmg event, commented: “The Gastech 2024 speaker roster demonstrates its critical role in mobilising change across the industry. It is evident that players from across the energy value chain are acutely aware of not only the strategic value the conference provides, but the opportunity to hear from – and forge partnerships with – the other leaders and innovators driving the new energy economy.

“As we navigate the complexities of the energy transitions, collaboration and in-novation are paramount. By embracing the innovative strategies and solutions that will be on display at Gastech 2024, the industry can accelerate progress towards a more sustainable and resilient energy future.”

Confirmed Gastech 2024 Speakers include:

Arifin Tasrif – Minister of Energy & Mineral Resources – Indonesia.

Kanchana Wijesekera – Minister of Power & Energy – Sri Lanka.

George Papanastasiou – Minister of Energy, Commerce & Industry – Cyprus.

Joseph McMonigle – Secretary General – International Energy Forum (IEF).

Mike Wirth – Chairman of the Board & CEO – Chevron Corp.

Wun Junli – Chairman – PetroChina International.

Lorenzo Simonelli – Chairman, President & CEO – Baker Hughes.

Ryan Lance – Chairman & CEO – ConocoPhillips.

Yukio Kani – Global CEO & Chairman – JERA.

Meg O’Neill - CEO & MD – Woodside Energy.

Ruikun Wu – Deputy MD – Sinopec International Cooperation Dept.

A K Singh – MD & CEO – Petronet LNG.

Abdulkarim A. Al-Ghamdi – EVP (Gas) – Aramco.

Russel Hardy – CEO – Vitol.

Peter Clarke – SVP – ExxonMobil Upstream Oil & Gas.