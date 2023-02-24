Cheniere initiates permitting process for LNG export capacity expansion at Sabine Pass

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc., has announced that certain of its subsidiaries have initiated the pre-filing review process under the National Environmental Policy Act with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for the proposed Sabine Pass Stage 5 Expansion Project (the SPL expansion project) adjacent to the existing Sabine Pass liquefaction project (the SPL Project). The SPL expansion project is being designed for total production capacity of approximately 20 million tpy of LNG.

The SPL expansion project is being designed to include up to three large scale liquefaction trains, each with a production capacity of approximately 6.5 million tpy of LNG, a boil-off-gas (BOG) re-liquefaction unit with an approximate production capacity of 0.75 million tpy of LNG, and two 220 000 m3 LNG storage tanks. The SPL expansion project is being designed with accommodations for waste heat recovery as well as carbon capture from acid gas removal units.

The SPL expansion project is expected to benefit from the significant existing infrastructure at the SPL project and contemplates various enhancements to its current capabilities, including optimised ship loading at the existing marine facilities. Feed gas related to the SPL expansion project is expected to be transported via a combination of new and existing pipelines currently supplying the SPL project.

Cheniere Partners has engaged Bechtel Energy, Inc. to complete a FEED study of the SPL expansion project.

“As the first and largest LNG export facility in the Lower 48, Sabine Pass has pioneered an industry critical to supplying reliable, flexible, and cleaner burning natural gas to markets and customers around the world, and we look forward to significantly growing those capabilities through the SPL Expansion Project,” said Jack Fusco, Chairman, President and CEO of Cheniere Partners. “The SPL expansion project is being designed to leverage the infrastructure platform we’ve built at Sabine Pass to deliver economically advantaged incremental LNG capacity in a safe and environmentally responsible manner. We are committed to developing the SPL expansion project utilising the same rigorous and financially disciplined approach to project development and capital investment that’s become synonymous with the Cheniere brand.”

The development of the SPL expansion project, and any necessary supporting infrastructure, is subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals and permits, and sufficient commercial and financing arrangements before a final investment decision can be reached.