Macquarie Capital launches WaveCrest Energy LNG Platform

Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory, capital markets, and principal investing arm of Macquarie Group, has announced the launch of WaveCrest Energy, LLC, a platform that will develop, construct, own and operate LNG regasification, power, and downstream infrastructure assets.

WaveCrest delivers end-to-end project solutions – from early-stage development through project financing, construction, and commercial operation – as well as subsequent project expansions. With flexible capital, development, and financing capabilities; technical and operational expertise; and physical commodity solutions, WaveCrest is well positioned to integrate activities across the LNG value chain, such as: gas supply, liquefaction, LNG supply, regasification, power generation, and downstream services.

The company will initially focus on serving Latin American and Asian markets and seek to establish and grow market demand for natural gas by providing greater access to the relatively low-cost fuel source that also has lower carbon emissions than coal and fuel oils. It will support reduced direct emissions by enabling fuel switching to natural gas, which will serve as a natural complement to the growing penetration of renewable energy.

WaveCrest is led by CEO Rob Bryngelson, former co-founder and CEO of Excelerate Energy, which pioneered the use of FSRUs. Bryngelson has over 20 years of experience in delivering successful projects and developing new markets for natural gas imports. He will blend his experience and innovation with Macquarie Capital’s deep energy infrastructure expertise, financing capabilities and Macquarie Group’s access to natural gas and LNG supply through its Commodities and Global Markets group.

“Global energy demand growth, coupled with an increasing focus on climate change, positions natural gas as a key energy source in the transition to a low-carbon energy future,” Bryngelson said. “WaveCrest is designed to bring natural gas to underserved markets around the world through innovative and flexible LNG projects, delivering a cleaner fuel source for both existing and incremental needs.”

“We are excited to partner with a proven management team, with a track record of delivering innovative, industry-first solutions, to support global energy security and further enable the energy transition in developing markets around the world,” said Nicholas Gole, Senior Managing Director at Macquarie Capital. “Macquarie will lend its insights and capabilities across various aspects of energy infrastructure to help WaveCrest serve its customers and deliver on its goals.”