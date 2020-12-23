FortisBC to double LNG loading capacity at Tilbury

FortisBC Energy Inc. has announced that it is proceeding with a new project at its Tilbury LNG facility in Delta, British Columbia. The Tilbury Truck Loading Expansion project will involve the construction of two new loading bays to double the facility’s capacity to provide customers with LNG.

FortisBC’s Tilbury LNG facility has been operating since 1971 and was expanded in 2018 to produce more LNG for local ferry and truck transport customers. The facility currently fills more than 1000 LNG containers from its two loading bays for transport and overseas customers per year and is continuing to see customer growth. The Truck Loading Expansion project will allow FortisBC to better serve those customers as it moves toward its 30BY30 target of reducing its customers’ emissions 30% by 2030 by providing LNG as a lower-carbon fuel alternative to diesel or marine fuel.

“Our transportation and overseas customers are seeking cost-effective, cleaner energy sources to lower their carbon footprints,” said Rob Dunsmore, Tilbury Expansion project director. “By fuelling with LNG they can significantly reduce emissions on the road to a lower-carbon future.”

FortisBC is also announcing that Clough has been named as the general contractor for this project. Clough has extensive experience in the oil and gas industry and will manage the design and construction of the project.

Peter Bennett, Clough CEO and Managing Director said, “We are extremely proud to be selected by FortisBC to deliver this iconic project for BC’s energy market.”

This C$18.5 million expansion project will also see more economic benefits flow to Indigenous and local businesses. The Tilbury Expansion Program has seen more than C$119 million spent with more than 300 Lower Mainland suppliers since 2014. The Musqueam Capital Corporation (MCC), the business arm of Musqueam, is working with Clough as general contractor, in addition to involving other Musqueam affiliated companies as subcontractors.

“We are excited to have affiliated with Clough for this innovative engineering, procurement, contracting, and commissioning (EPCC) strategy for the Tilbury Truck Loading Expansion project. This innovative EPCC approach is truly the Indigenous business solution. It sets the standard for meaningful, respectful, and inclusive Indigenous participation, while ensuring that government, and industry priorities are addressed,” said Jay Mearns, MCC Director of Business Development.

Delta-based Ideal Welders Ltd. has played an important role in constructing the Tilbury Expansion Program and that role continues with the Truck Loading Expansion project. The steel modules required for the project will be constructed and assembled at the Ideal Welders site before being moved to Tilbury.