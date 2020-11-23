NV5 awarded LNG upgrade contract by Northeast utility

NV5 Global, Inc. has been selected for an US$8 million contract to provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services to upgrade an LNG facility owned and operated by a Northeast utility.

The improvements are part of a multi-phase project, and NV5 was previously awarded the engineering and design for the upgrade. The updated facility will increase the safety, efficiency, and reliability of the gas supply to the utility’s service area.

“We have seen significant growth in this sector as we support utility investments to modernise the electrical grid and gas distribution infrastructure and improve the reliability and safety of transmission and distribution,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

“We are pleased to contribute to the reliable delivery of natural gas to our utility clients’ service areas through improvements to the safety and efficiency of their liquefaction and other plant systems,” said Peter Dirksen, PE, President of NV5 LNG Services.