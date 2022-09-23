Stabilis Solutions receives DOE approval to export LNG

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has received authorisation from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to export domestically produced LNG to all free trade and non-free trade countries, including Asian, European, and Latin American importing nations. Under the DOE's order, Stabilis received authority to export on its own behalf, or as agent for others, up to the equivalent of 51.75 billion ft3/yr of domestically produced LNG. The authorisation is for a term of 28 years.
“The DOE's approval provides us with the ability to assist in the world's current energy crisis, as well as longer term capabilities to facilitate the world's transition to cleaner energy sources,” said Westy Ballard, President and CEO of Stabilis. “We look forward to working with our customers to commercialise these exciting export opportunities.”
