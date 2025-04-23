PETRONAS delivers first LNG cargo to PV Gas

PETRONAS, through its subsidiary, PETRONAS LNG Ltd (PLL), has concluded the delivery of its first LNG cargo to PetroVietnam Gas (PV Gas) recently.

This delivery signifies the beginning of PLL’s co-operation with PV Gas, a subsidiary of PETROVIETNAM (PVN), paving the way for future collaboration to support Vietnam’s energy security needs and the country’s energy transition masterplan towards a more sustainable future.

Building on the foundation established by the memorandum of co-operation (MoC) signed on 8 November 2023 between PETRONAS and PVN, this collaboration exemplifies the commencement of a new chapter for both companies. The MoC serves as a framework for fostering long-term collaboration, with LNG supply being one of the key focus areas.

The LNG cargo was delivered from the PETRONAS LNG Complex in Bintulu, Sarawak, to the Thi Vai LNG Terminal in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. The cargo was carried by Seri Ayu, an LNG vessel chartered from PETRONAS’ subsidiary, MISC Berhad (MISC).

PETRONAS Vice President of LNG Marketing & Trading, Shamsairi Ibrahim, said: “As the global LNG market becomes increasingly dynamic, PETRONAS remains committed to supporting PVN in meeting Vietnam's electricity demand and serving its industrial customers. This inaugural LNG delivery marks an important milestone in our partnership and lays the groundwork for even greater collaboration in the future, ensuring energy security and contributing to Vietnam’s energy transition.”

PETRONAS’ journey in Vietnam began in 1991, when the company made its first investment in the country’s upstream sector, becoming the pioneer international investor in Vietnam’s oil and gas industry. Over the years, PETRONAS has expanded its footprint in Vietnam, diversifying into key sectors including oil and gas, petrochemicals, renewable energy and more recently, LNG.

Looking ahead, PETRONAS and PVN will continue to explore new avenues for LNG business collaboration, in alignment with the principles of the MoC. Together, they are committed to ensuring stable and sustainable energy for Vietnam’s future, paving the way for a more secure energy landscape.