JAPEX resumes fuel supply operations at Soma LNG terminal

Save to read list Published by Will Owen , Assistant Editor LNG Industry , Tuesday, 23 February 2021 09:15

Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. (JAPEX) has announced that the Soma LNG terminal (Shinchi-machi, Fukushima Prefecture) has now resumed power generation fuel supply to the Fukushima Natural Gas Power Plant, owned by Fukushima Gas Power Ltd. (FGP).

The LNG terminal was temporarily shut down following the earthquake off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture that occurred on 13 February 2021.

In conjunction with the resumption of fuel supply from the Soma LNG terminal, FGP’s power plant has also resumed operations.