Damietta restarts LNG production

An LNG cargo has been produced and lifted from the Damietta liquefaction plant in Egypt. This is the first LNG cargo produced by the terminal since it was shut down in 2012.

Such an event represents an important milestone in the process to complete the agreement reached on 1 December 2020, which aimed to settle all pending disputes between the parties involved and to restart operations at the plant.

At this stage the agreement has already received all the relevant authorisations from the competent authorities and its final closing is expected in the first half of March.

The agreement comes at an important moment when, thanks to the fast time to market of Eni’s natural gas discoveries, especially the ones in the Zohr and Nooros fields, Egypt has regained its full capacity to meet domestic gas demand and can allocate surplus production for export through its LNG plants.