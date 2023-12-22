Chiyoda awarded technical service agreement for PT. Donggi-Senoro LNG
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Chiyoda Corp. has been awarded a technical service agreement by PT. Donggi-Senoro LNG (DSLNG). The agreement covers engineering, technology, and process safety support for the LNG plant owned by DSLNG, and is scheduled to be carried out for three years.
The O&M-X Solutions Division, established on 1 January 2023, will take the lead in providing optimal solutions for the safe and stable operation of DSLNG by utilising Chiyoda’s consulting and engineering capabilities as part of plantOSTM Services.
