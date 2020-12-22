Texas LNG announces a long-term with the Port of Brownsville

Texas LNG Brownsville LLC has entered into a long-term lease agreement with the Port of Brownsville, successfully securing the Texas LNG export project site for up to 50 years.

The lease agreement is an important milestone bringing the FERC permitted project closer to a final investment decision (FID), while also confirming to LNG buyers that Texas LNG is well-positioned to support the continued growth of the LNG market.

The lease agreement covers a 625-acre site located within the Port of Brownsville. Texas LNG plans to construct and operate a 4 million tpy LNG export terminal on a deepwater frontage site previously secured under an exclusive option to the Lease agreement.

Vivek Chandra, Founder and CEO of Texas LNG LLC (a minority owner of the Texas LNG project) said: “We appreciate the ongoing support from the Port of Brownsville. The execution of a long-term lease is an important step in the development of Texas LNG. With these approvals and permits secured, Texas LNG is positioned to pursue a low-cost, flexible commercial model for global customers when operations begin in 2025, delivering to our partners, service providers, investors, and customers.”

Langtry Meyer, Founder and COO of Texas LNG LLC said: “Texas LNG has forged a strong partnership with the Port of Brownsville by signing this lease agreement with a duration of up to half a century. Texas LNG is committed to operating in an environmentally responsible, safe manner, providing economic benefits to the local community, and delivering clean, reliable, low-cost Texas natural gas energy to our customers around the world from the Port of Brownsville.”

Separately, the US Department of Energy, Office of Fossil Energy (DOE/FE) has granted Texas LNG extensions on their previously issued LNG export permits to 31 December 2050. The DOE/FE orders allow total exports of 204 billion ft3/y of natural gas, equivalent to 4 million tpy of LNG from Texas LNG’s facilities to any country, including free trade agreement (FTA) and non-FTA countries, with which trade is not prohibited by US law or policy.

“Since becoming majority owner and Managing Member of Texas LNG in 2019, Alder Midstream, and its parent the Glenfarne Group, have worked diligently with the Texas LNG team and local stakeholders, including the Port of Brownsville to advance development of the project,” said Vlad Bluzer, Managing Director of Glenfarne Group. “We believe Texas LNG’s commercial efforts, coupled with our strategy to develop and invest in regionally important assets throughout the global LNG infrastructure value chain, provide Texas LNG with a competitive advantage.”