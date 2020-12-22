ABS, Sembcorp Marine, and A*STAR’s IHPC complete LNG JDPs

ABS, Sembcorp Marine, and the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR)’s Institute of High Performance Computing (IHPC) have completed joint development projects (JDPs) in LNG bunkering and the use of LNG as a marine fuel.

The projects arose out of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by ABS, Sembcorp Marine, and A*STAR’s IHPC in 2018 to advance the use of LNG as a marine fuel and to make LNG more accessible, reliable, and safer for the industry.

The JDPs brought together engineers with diverse backgrounds and expertise to study a range of key issues including leakage during LNG bunkering, boil-off rate management for Type C tanks, and the heat transfer between LNG containment and surrounding structures.

Simulation methodologies developed in the JDPs will facilitate advances in mitigation measures for containing gas leaks, Type C tank design, through better prediction of boil-off rates, and insulation design for cryogenic storage systems.

“Through this collaboration, the partners have made headway in research and development that can help drive greater adoption of LNG as a bridging fuel, through innovative solutions for the transfer and containment of LNG,” said Dr. Gu Hai, ABS Vice President, Singapore Innovation and Research Center. “The success of these projects demonstrates ABS’ commitment to collaborating with industry partners to develop sustainable solutions.”

Dr Lim Keng Hui, Executive Director, IHPC, A*STAR said: “We are committed to creating new value for our partners through the translation of R&D into positive outcomes for the offshore, marine and energy sectors. IHPC’s multidisciplinary core capabilities have been applied to address industry challenges and encourage the adoption of LNG as a sustainable fuel.”

Simon Kuik, Head of Research and Development, Sembcorp Marine, said: “Recognised as the cleanest form of fossil fuel, LNG is suitable to be used as an interim source of fuel for the coming decade. Sembcorp Marine has a strong track record of providing LNG-ready solutions that ensure the safe, reliable and cost-effective adoption of this fuel. This collaboration with ABS and IHPC leverages on Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard as a living lab for our engineers and partners to test-bed and validate R&D outcomes in line with our continuing mission to innovate, enhance and expand our product solutions.”