Sparrows Group lands LNG crane maintenance contract in Papua New Guinea

Sparrows Group, a maintenance and engineering services specialist for the global energy and industrial sectors, has announced a contract win for the provision of comprehensive crane maintenance services to the ExxonMobil Papua New Guinea (PNG) LNG project.

This three-year contract, which includes a one-year extension option, marks Sparrows' first long-term venture into Papua New Guinea and continues the company's strategic expansion into the region.

Under the terms of the contract, Sparrows will deliver crane maintenance services including both planned maintenance and breakdown/repair services. Sparrows will play a vital role in the operational integrity of Exxon’s fleet of mobile cranes across its sites, including both the upstream Hides gas plant and downstream LNG facility, ensuring that crucial lifting equipment is consistently maintained to the highest standards. Additional overhead and engineering scopes may be required in the future.

Sparrows is dedicated to actively participating in the growth of the local workforce and will also develop PNG local technicians through their training and competency programmes to provide the services under the contract, supporting the local community and contributing to the nation’s economic advancement in Papa New Guinea.

"We are immensely proud to have secured our first contract in Papua New Guinea, a nation with enormous potential," stated Matt Marinovich, Regional Manager – Australasia of Sparrows. "This contract win is a testament to our expertise, commitment to excellence, and ability to deliver world-class solutions even in the most challenging environments."

The contract was awarded through Altrad Cape, providing Sparrows the opportunity to leverage being part of the Altrad Group and utilise their established presence and expertise in the region. Australasia represents a strategic growth region for Sparrows, offering immense opportunities for collaboration in the LNG, onshore industrial, and offshore energy sectors.