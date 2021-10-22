Call for players to participate in an EOI for a proposed LNG tank storage

As the industry is going into cleaner energy landscape and companies are responding with their strategies on achieving respective carbon neutrality targets, awareness in overall sustainability is also gaining prominence. Global LNG trade continues to show consecutive growth as the cleanest fossil fuel source complementing renewables, undeterred by COVID-19 related impacts in terms of its supply and demand. This presents a sound opportunity for LNG supply chain market players to ensure its domestic and global security of supply.

PETRONAS Gas Berhad (PGB) is Malaysia’s leading gas infrastructure and utilities company with core businesses in gas processing, utilities, gas transmission and regasification. PGB processes natural gas piped from offshore fields and transports the processed gas via the Peninsular Gas Utilisation (PGU) pipeline network to PETRONAS’ customers in Malaysia and Singapore. The company’s two LNG regasification terminals are located in Sungai Udang, Melaka (offshore terminal) and Pengerang, Johor (onshore terminal) respectively.

Pengerang LNG (Two) Sdn Bhd (PLNG2), a 65% subsidiary of PGB owns, operate and maintains the onshore LNG regasification terminal in Pengerang (RGTP), Johor, Malaysia. The terminal currently features two LNG storage tanks with a total capacity of 400 000m3. The facilities receive vessels carrying LNG from around the world, offering a wide range of services which includes LNG regasification of 490 million ft3/d, LNG reloading, and gassing up cooling down.

In supporting the anticipated growth in LNG market in Asia, PLNG2 is assessing the feasibility of constructing a third LNG storage tank through an Expression of Interest (EOI) exercise. The potential development of the LNG storage tank located in Pengerang, Johor, Malaysia offers LNG storage capacity as well as transhipment for long-term period. Potential customers can benefit from PGB’s vast experience in gas transmission and regasification, its terminal’s strategic location of global LNG trade routes and availability of existing terminal facilities. The additional tank is targeted to be completed and ready for commercial operation earliest by 4Q25, subjected to its Final Investment Division (FID) date.

To participate in this exercise, interested parties are required to submit their proposals no later than 30 November 2021 (4.00 pm Kuala Lumpur time) to PLNG2 via pgb.marketing@petronas.com. The details of the non-binding EOI are available in PGB corporate website https://www.petronasgas.com.