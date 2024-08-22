New Fortress Energy’s Fast LNG asset resumes production

New Fortress Energy Inc. has announced that the scheduled maintenance outage of its 1.4 million tpy Fast LNG 1 asset located offshore Altamira, Mexico (FLNG) has been completed, and the FLNG unit has returned to production as scheduled this morning.

This planned outage followed the significant milestone of its first LNG cargo which occurred on 9 August. The FLNG 1 unit is expected to continue its production ramp and will reach full production later in August.

New Fortress Energy Inc. is a global energy infrastructure company founded to address energy poverty and accelerate the world’s transition to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The company owns and operates natural gas and LNG infrastructure and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver turnkey energy solutions to global markets. Collectively, the company’s assets and operations reinforce global energy security, enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities around the world.