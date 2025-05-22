bp and Zhejiang Energy sign long-term LNG SPA
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
bp has entered into a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement with Zhejiang Energy.
Under the agreement, bp will provide Zhejiang Energy with up to approxi-mately 1 million tpy of LNG for over 10 years on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis from bp’s diverse portfolio of LNG sources.
The deal was signed between Zhejiang Energy Natural Gas Trading Co., Ltd and bp’s Singapore-based entity BP Singapore Pte. Ltd, and was marked by a signing ceremony on 21 May 2025.
