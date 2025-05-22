bp and Zhejiang Energy sign long-term LNG SPA

Save to read list Published by Jessica Casey , Editor LNG Industry , Thursday, 22 May 2025 09:00

bp has entered into a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement with Zhejiang Energy.

Under the agreement, bp will provide Zhejiang Energy with up to approxi-mately 1 million tpy of LNG for over 10 years on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis from bp’s diverse portfolio of LNG sources.

The deal was signed between Zhejiang Energy Natural Gas Trading Co., Ltd and bp’s Singapore-based entity BP Singapore Pte. Ltd, and was marked by a signing ceremony on 21 May 2025.