 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. LNG
  3. 22 May 25
  4. bp and Zhejiang Energy sign long-term LNG SPA

bp and Zhejiang Energy sign long-term LNG SPA

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

bp has entered into a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement with Zhejiang Energy.

Under the agreement, bp will provide Zhejiang Energy with up to approxi-mately 1 million tpy of LNG for over 10 years on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis from bp’s diverse portfolio of LNG sources.

The deal was signed between Zhejiang Energy Natural Gas Trading Co., Ltd and bp’s Singapore-based entity BP Singapore Pte. Ltd, and was marked by a signing ceremony on 21 May 2025.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/22052025/bp-and-zhejiang-energy-sign-long-term-lng-spa/

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

Natural gas news