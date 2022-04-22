Woodfibre LNG issues notice to proceed to McDermott International

Woodfibre LNG Limited has issued a notice to proceed to prime contractor McDermott International.

The notice to proceed is an instruction from Woodfibre LNG to McDermott to begin the work required in order to move the project toward major construction commencement in 2023.

Woodfibre LNG expects to reach substantial completion in 2027.

Powered with renewable hydroelectricity, Woodfibre LNG will be one of the lowest-emission LNG export facilities in the world. When shipped to Asia where it will replace coal-fired electricity, the LNG produced at the Woodfibre facility will reduce 3.5 million t of CO 2e /y, equivalent to 5% of British Columbia’s annual emissions.

Woodfibre LNG is a Canadian subsidiary of Pacific Energy based in Singapore. It is approved and regulated by the Canadian and British Columbian governments, and by the Squamish Nation. Woodfibre LNG is the first industrial project in Canada to recognise an Indigenous people as a full project regulator (in the absence of a treaty).