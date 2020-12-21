Shell sells stake in QCLNG to Global Infrastructure Partners

QGC Common Facilities Company Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell, has announced it has agreed to the sale of a 26.25% interest in the Queensland Curtis LNG (QCLNG) Common Facilities to Global Infrastructure Partners Australia for US$2.5 billion.

The Common Facilities are currently 100% owned by Shell and include LNG storage tanks, jetties, and operations infrastructure that service QCLNG’s LNG trains. Upon completion of the transaction, Shell will remain majority owner and operator of the Common Facilities.

This decision is consistent with Shell’s strategy of selling non-core assets in order to further high-grade and simplify Shell’s portfolio. The sale will contribute to Shell’s expected divestment proceeds, without impact on people or the operations of the QCLNG venture, and aligns Shell’s interest in the Common Facilities with its 73.75% interest in the overall QCLNG venture.

Due to the advantages it offers as a complement to renewable energy and as the cleanest burning hydrocarbon, natural gas is a core component of Shell’s strategy to provide more and cleaner energy solutions. Global LNG demand is expected to outpace total demand for energy and the QCLNG venture is crucial in helping Shell meet the world’s growing energy needs.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval in Australia and customary conditions. It is expected to complete in 1H21.