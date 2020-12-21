LR awards AiP to HMD for LNG carrier

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) for its 30 000 m3 LNG carrier with prismatic IMO type B tank design, a key result following a Joint Development Project (JDP) between the two parties launched in January 2020.

As part of the JDP, HMD produced the design of the 30 000 m3 LNG carrier with an IMO Type B tank. LR’s role was to review the suitability and risks of the design which involved a Structural Design Assessment (SDA) and Fatigue Design Assessment (FDA). This included a crack propagation analysis and a design review in accordance with the latest applicable LR Class Rules and Guidance and IMO regulations, which resulted in the AiP.

“Based on LR’s certification, we will continue to respond to the strengthening of environmental regulations by the IMO, while also pioneering this new LNG carrier design. Through this AiP, we have developed innovative technology that applies to an IMO Type B cargo tank, which offers high space utilisation to the 30 000 m3 LNG carrier. Our design is also expected to gain a competitive edge in terms of its scalable applicability towards the various mid-sized LNG carrier market” said HMD’s Young–Joon Nam, Managing Director, HMD Design Division.

“With the maritime industry focused on ensuring safety and efficiency, it’s important we look at alternatives such as the IMO Type B tank, which not only helps shipowners and operator optimise space onboard but also supports the industry’s wider emissions ambition. We’re proud to award Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Approval in Principle for its 30 000 m3 LNG carrier design with IMO Type B tank – a first for a middle-sized LNG carrier market,” said Young-Doo Kim, LR North East Asia TSO manager.