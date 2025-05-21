DOE finalises 2024 LNG Export Study

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has released its Response to Comments on the 2024 LNG Export Study, marking a critical step toward returning to regular order on LNG exports.

“The 2024 Study confirms what our nation always knew – LNG supports our economy, strengthens our allies, and enhances national security. We are pleased to issue the Response to Comments on the 2024 LNG Export Study, which will allow DOE to close out this chapter and fully return to regular order on LNG exports,” said Tala Goudarzi, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management.

The 2024 LNG Study was released at the end of the Biden administration in December 2024 and had a public comment period through 20 March 2025. Based on the record evidence from the 2024 LNG Export Study and the public comments received, DOE makes several key findings, including:

The US has a robust natural gas supply that is sufficient to meet growing levels of exports while minimising impacts to domestic prices.

Growing LNG exports increases our gross domestic product and expands jobs while improving our trade balance.

Increasing US LNG exports enhances domestic and international global security with no discernible impact to global greenhouse gas emissions.

In sum, DOE concludes that the complete record from the 2024 LNG Export Study, inclusive of the Study, the comments received, and this Response to Comments, supports the proposition that exports of LNG from the US are in the best interest of the American public.

With the public comments to the 2024 LNG Export Study now addressed, DOE will proceed with issuing final orders on pending applications to export US-sourced natural gas as LNG to non-free trade agreement countries.