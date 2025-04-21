Woodside signs LNG supply agreements with Uniper

Woodside has signed LNG sale and purchase agreements (SPA) with Uniper for the supply of 1 million tpy from Louisiana LNG LLC and up to 1 million tpy from its global portfolio (Woodside Energy Trading Singapore Pty. Ltd), demonstrating ongoing strong demand for LNG globally.

Woodside CEO, Meg O’Neill, said these agreements represent another important milestone to move Louisiana LNG towards a final investment decision.

“We are delighted to advance our longstanding relationship with Uniper through these milestone supply agreements. Uniper’s commitment speaks volumes about Woodside’s track record as a trusted LNG provider, built on decades of delivering reliable and flexible supply solutions for our global partners.

“Louisiana LNG is Woodside’s largest growth project. It leverages the robust US gas resource, an outstanding site, best-in-class EPC and technology partners and Woodside’s track record of successful project delivery. The addition of Atlantic Basin LNG supply to our established position in the Pacific strengthens Woodside’s portfolio and allows us to tailor contract structures based on various price indices and tenures to better meet our customers’ diverse needs.

“As we continue to progress sell-down opportunities for Louisiana LNG, these agreements reinforce the project’s unique advantages and its economic competitiveness.

“Uniper’s leadership in European energy markets make them an ideal counterparty, and this builds on Woodside’s existing offtake arrangements, underscoring our shared commitment to delivering value for all companies and the economies in which each operate.

“In an environment of increasing demand for dependable sources of LNG, particularly in Europe, we remain focused on delivering reliable energy supply that will benefit our partners and stakeholders for years to come,” said O’Neill.

Michael Lewis, Uniper CEO, added: “We are very pleased to secure additional LNG supplies for our customers in Europe from a reliable LNG supplier like Woodside. This deal will support our security of supply and flexible generation strategy together with the potential development of additional gas-fired power plants in Germany to complement the renewable build-up. Woodside is one of our biggest LNG suppliers globally with a solid track record of deliveries of LNG to us from their existing projects.

“With this new project in Louisiana, we are further extending the cooperation with Woodside. Long-term LNG contracts like this contribute directly to the competitiveness of European industry. Reliable and cost-effective energy supply is a cornerstone of a strong industrial base, and deals like this help ensure our customers can count on both.”

Louisiana LNG LLC will supply 1 million tpy of LNG on a free-on-board basis for up to thirteen years from the commercial operations date (COD) of Louisiana LNG. In addition, Woodside Energy Trading Singapore Pty. Ltd will supply up to 1 million tpy of LNG on a delivered ex-ship basis from Woodside’s global portfolio into Europe commencing with Louisiana LNG’s COD over a term until 2039. The sale and purchase agreements are subject to Woodside’s final investment decision on the three train 16.5 million tpy foundation development of Louisiana LNG.