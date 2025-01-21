U.S. Department of Energy reverses Biden LNG pause

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), effective 21 January 2025, is ending the LNG pause and returning to regular order following direction given by President Donald J. Trump to ‘unleash American energy dominance’. The Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) is directed to resume consideration of pending applications to export American LNG to countries without a free trade agreement (FTA) with the US in accordance with the Natural Gas Act. Proper consideration of LNG export applications is required by law and shall proceed accordingly.

In December 2024, the Department published a multi-volume analysis of selected issues concerning LNG exports and established 18 February 2025 as the deadline for public comments of the study. To ensure such public interest deter-minations receive appropriate stakeholder input, the Department is extending the comment period from 18 February 2025 to 20 March 2025.

Notwithstanding the goal of expeditious determinations, the importance of appropriate administrative records justifies an extension of the period for public comment.

Acting DOE Secretary, Ingrid Kolb, has directed the FECM to return to regular order and resume consideration of all applications. This process should occur simultaneously with the multi-agency NEPA review process to streamline and reduce inefficiencies in the regulatory process.