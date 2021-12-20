Adriatic LNG peak shaving service success

The tender procedure to all operators in the LNG market for the peak shaving service, organised by Adriatic LNG for the Ministry of Ecological Transition, (MiTE) was completed with success on 15 December 2021. Peak shaving is one of the measures of the Emergency Plan to ensure security of supply to the national gas system for 2021 - 2022 winter.

In case of emergency, this service will allow up to 60 000 m3 of LNG to be to regasified that was previously stored in the tanks of the terminal and is available to Snam Rete Gas until 28 February 2022.

Adriatic LNG, a leader in the LNG regasification industry in Italy, once again confirms its commitment to contribute to the security of the national gas supply system.

Operating since autumn 2009, the Adriatic LNG regasification terminal is a private operator which assures to Italy the import of approximately 10% of national gas consumptions (and does not benefit from State incentive). A strategic infrastructure for the Country for its contribution to the diversification of energy supply, Adriatic LNG at present has contributed to satisfy national natural gas consumptions by delivering to the national pipeline network more than 74 billion m3 of gas coming from a variety of carriers up to 217 000 m3, from eight countries (Qatar, Egypt, Trinidad and Tobago, Equatorial Guinea, Norway, Nigeria, US, and Angola). Adriatic LNG is a joint venture between ExxonMobil Italiana Gas, Qatar Terminal Limited (a subsidiary of Qatar Energy) and SNAM.