Cheniere joins UNEP's Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0

Cheniere Energy, Inc., the largest US producer of LNG, has joined the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0, the United Nations Environment Programme's (UNEP) flagship oil and gas methane emissions reporting and mitigation initiative. OGMP 2.0 is a comprehensive, measurement-based reporting framework intended to improve the accuracy and transparency of methane emissions reporting in the oil and gas sector. Cheniere joins OGMP 2.0 as part of the company’s continued commitment to increased climate transparency and data-driven actions that address methane emissions.

Joining OGMP 2.0 is consistent with and enhanced by Cheniere’s climate strategy initiatives, including the company’s collaborative programmes to quantify, monitor, report, and verify (QMRV) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across the supply chain with natural gas suppliers, midstream companies, shipping companies, and academic institutions. Cheniere has initiated the QMRV program to begin measuring GHG emissions at its Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction terminals, as well as natural gas transmission facilities, consistent with the OGMP 2.0 reporting framework. Cheniere also announced it has begun issuing Cargo Emissions Tags (CE Tags) to its customers, which estimate GHG emissions associated with each cargo produced by Cheniere, underpinned by the Company’s peer-reviewed GHG life cycle analysis.

“OGMP 2.0 is consistent with Cheniere’s climate strategy and actions to utilise technologies to measure emissions across our supply chain, employ empirical data, and be more transparent in reporting those emissions in order to inform actionable methane reduction strategies,” said Anatol Feygin, Cheniere’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “OGMP 2.0 provides an international platform to share and enhance our science- and data-driven work on methane emissions, so we can continue to provide reliable LNG supplies to the European Union and other international markets to support energy security now and the transition to a lower-carbon future.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Cheniere to our pool of OGMP 2.0 companies and we applaud its commitment to transparency and data-driven actions to tackle one of the biggest and most solvable contributors to the climate crisis: methane,” added Giulia Ferrini, OGMP 2.0 Project Manager at UNEP. “We look forward to working with Cheniere to improve methane emissions measurement and transparency, thereby supporting the goals of the Paris Agreement and the Global Methane Pledge.”

“The OGMP 2.0 reporting framework is an important tool to establish more accurate and transparent information about methane emissions on a global scale,” concluded Helge Haugane, Senior Vice President for Gas and Power at Equinor. “Imports of LNG are key to Europe’s energy security, and we are happy that Cheniere, as the largest US LNG producer has decided to sign on. Global collaboration is critical to achieve significant methane emission reductions from our industry. Equinor’s methane intensity is amongst the lowest in the industry and we are an active member of OGMP, supporting the development and use of the OGMP 2.0 reporting framework.”