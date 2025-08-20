Asyad Group, Oman's global integrated logistics provider, has completed a high-precision breakbulk operation, transporting an ultra-heavy LNG cryogenic tank for Gas Lab Asia, moving the cargo from Northern India to Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The operation involved transporting a 115 t pressurised tank, 28 m in length and 5.5 m in height. The cargo was hauled overland for 1500 km from Northern India to Mumbai port over a period of three weeks before being shipped across the Arabian Sea to its final destination in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Juma Al Maskari, Asyad Logistics Director, said “Transporting this type of specialised cargo requires a high level of technical expertise, along with advanced operational co-ordination across countries. Our strategy in such projects demonstrates our ability to mobilise international resources across borders and efficiently manage high-value shipments through customised logistics solutions tailored to precise operational requirements.”

The challenges of this operation stemmed from the sensitive nature of cryogenic gas storage tanks, which demand precise temperature and pressure control. Specialised equipment and custom handling where essential throughout the entire process. The entire move meticulously executed through detailed engineering assessments, route planning, compliance checks, and last-mile co-ordination to ensure safety, integrity, and efficiency at every stage.