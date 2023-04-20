Baker Hughes to supply gas turbine for PETRONAS Sabah LNG project

Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has been awarded an order to be booked in 1Q23 by Black & Veatch, a subcontractor to the JGC and Samsung Heavy Industries consortium, to deliver two LM9000-driven compressor trains for the PETRONAS nearshore LNG facility in Sabah, Malaysia.

Baker Hughes will provide two LM9000-powered compressor trains of 1 million tpy each. The contract also includes an order for spare parts.

“Energy efficiency represents the biggest immediate opportunity for the industry to lower its carbon footprint, and the LM9000 is a great example of readily available technology that can instantly increase efficiency and reduce emissions,” said Alberto Matucci, Vice President of Gas Technology Equipment of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes.