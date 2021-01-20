GTT receives first LNG carrier tank order of 2021

GTT has received an order from the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the tank design of a new 174 000 m3 LNG carrier on behalf of the Korean ship-owner Pan Ocean.

GTT will design the tank, which will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system. The delivery of this vessel is scheduled for 2Q23.

This order is the first of the year for GTT, following a series of 29 LNG carrier orders received in 2H20. According to GTT, these orders, except for one, will be delivered over a longer period than usual, spreading over 2023 to 2025.