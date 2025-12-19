JERA signs LNG supply agreement with Hokkaido Gas

JERA Co., Inc., Japan’s largest power generation company, has signed an LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Hokkaido Gas Co., Ltd.

Under the agreement, JERA will supply two to three LNG cargoes per year, equivalent to approximately 130 000 – 200 000 metric tpy, on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis from its extensive global LNG portfolio. This contract term is seven years, beginning in 2027.

By supplying LNG to Hokkaido Gas, a key regional energy provider, JERA contributes to reinforcing Japan’s energy security and enhancing supply resilience. This agreement also supports JERA’s efforts to diversify its LNG sales portfolio while strengthening the stability and flexibility of LNG supply for Japan’s domestic energy market.