Trelleborg releases report on LNG fuelling

Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation has launched a new research report titled ‘The Flexibility Factor: Energy Transfer Insights,’ which reveals the latest trends in LNG fuelling.

The growing global climate crisis is necessitating the search and need for cleaner energy choices. The changing market dynamics is driving evolution and growth within a number of sub segments such as LNG fuelling. Accelerating LNG fuelling to meet sustainability demands requires LNG infrastructures that can cope with the demand to berth more LNG-powered vessels safely and efficiently.

Richard Hepworth, President of Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation, says: “In recent years, ports have gradually responded to increases in demands for LNG bunkering facilities. Now, with initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint in the marine supply chain triggering huge growth in the LNG industry, the sector has entered a mature-market phase. Trade no longer centres solely on long-term contracts accompanied by a level of predictability, but instead has broadened out to include spot contracts.

“This shift in market dynamics – combined with unprecedented levels of ship and bunker vessel building – brings a need for operational flexibility. However, LNG operators must also be able to adapt to a variety of business models and operations – safely, effectively, and reliably across multiple jurisdictions. Our new research report reveals how to do this while responding to existing and emerging opportunities in the LNG value chain. It is crucial that operators have LNG solutions that provide operational flexibility, compatibility, and reliability in today’s changing world.”