NextDecade selects Great Lakes Dredge & Dock for ship channel improvements

NextDecade Corporation has announced that it has completed a competitive bid and contracting process and selected Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation to perform essential improvements to the Brownsville Ship Channel.

These improvements, which include deepening the channel, will enhance commercial navigation into and out of the Port of Brownsville, ensuring the safe and reliable access of LNG carriers to NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG facility and optimising the ability of shallower draft traffic to pass LNG carriers in either direction in accordance with US Coast Guard guidelines. NextDecade, in coordination with the Port of Brownsville, has now completed the permitting process for the project activities within the scope of the Dredge and Disposal Construction Agreement (DDCA).

The DDCA is consistent with NextDecade’s overall Rio Grande LNG construction budget and timeline and features provisions that enable efficient sequencing and coordination with Rio Grande LNG project development activities pursuant to engineering, procurement, and construction contracts executed with Bechtel Oil, Gas, & Chemicals in May 2019.

“We have finalised our contract for channel improvements with Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, the nation’s largest provider of marine dredging services,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “These improvements, to be completed without the use of public funds, will benefit existing Port tenants and pave the way for future development of the Port of Brownsville. As we continue to advance our development activities, we are pleased to demonstrate our continued commitment to the Port, to Cameron County, and to the entire Rio Grande Valley.”

“Great Lakes looks forward to partnering with NextDecade on this important project,” said Lasse Petterson, Great Lakes’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Great Lakes’ extensive dredging experience, proven track record for successful completion of similar projects, and emphasis on safe work performance uniquely qualifies Great Lakes for this work. We are encouraged by the project’s commitment to the Port of Brownsville and we look forward to supporting this effort during our dredging program. This will be the largest project ever undertaken by Great Lakes and we anticipate adding this project to backlog once a Notice to Proceed is received.”