GTT and CCS sign MoU

GTT and CCS, the China classification society, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concerning a technical co-operation for the application of GTT membrane technology.

In the framework of this agreement, GTT and CCS will co-operate on the design of China’s LNG inland waterway transportation, small to large LNG carriers, as well as for LNG-fuelled vessels and onshore LNG storage tanks.

In depth technical analysis will be performed by CCS, including technical plan approval of the cargo containment system and risk assessment. Some of the findings will be shared during Marintec 2021 exhibition in Shanghai.

GTT and CCS also discussed the current LNG market and other kinds of energy development in domestic and international areas, and finally will consider the low-carbon emission reduction of the ship industry in the future.