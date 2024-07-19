OPW acquires Demaco

OPW has completed the acquisition of Demaco, a provider of vacuum jacketed piping and other cryogenic equipment for gas producers, research institutions, EPC contractors, and end-users of liquefied gasses within various end-markets. Demaco will become part of the OPW Clean Energy Solutions business unit.

Established in 1960, Demaco is headquartered in Noord-Scharwoude, the Netherlands, and employs 150 people. It designs, manufactures, and installs cryogenic components and systems, with a strong global focus on hydrogen, cryogenic, and other industrial gas markets. Leveraging the current OPW operating scale and capabilities is expected to yield significant growth and offer benefits to both OPW and Demaco customers. Demaco products and services are highly complementary to the existing OPW Clean Energy Solutions (OPW CES) business unit and will further expand the product offerings of OPW on a global basis.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the OPW expansion strategy, enhancing our capabilities and broadening our product offerings to meet the growing demands of the clean energy market worldwide,” said Kevin Long, President of OPW. “Similar to RegO and Acme Cryogenics businesses within OPW CES today, Demaco has been serving the cryogenic and industrial gas industry for many years with an in-tense focus on delivering the most advanced infrastructures for their customers across the globe. With Demaco joining the OPW CES team, we are poised to drive innovation and growth in the cryogenic and industrial gas markets, solidifying our ability to serve our customers with advanced technological solutions.”