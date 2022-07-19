Australia Pacific LNG announces new CEO

Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) has appointed Khoa Dao as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to take the helm of the business as it continues to play a key role as a reliable supplier of LNG and domestic gas to support the energy transition.

APLNG, a natural gas business owned by ConocoPhillips, Origin, and Sinopec, is one of the largest producers of natural gas in Eastern Australia and a major exporter of LNG to Asia.

Mr Dao has more than 30 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry, having worked in the US, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Canada. Previously, Mr Dao was the President of ConocoPhillips’ Australia business unit.

Mr Dao said he was honoured by the appointment and delighted to have the opportunity to lead APLNG as the energy sector entered an exciting and challenging period of change.

“Australia Pacific LNG is playing its part to ensure Australia has a stable and secure supply of gas during the current period of unprecedented turmoil in global energy markets,” Mr Dao said.

He continued: “We will continue to invest and develop our gas resources to fulfil our long-term gas sales commitments, and offer additional volumes to the domestic market.

“With the global energy transition underway, we also expect LNG to play an increasingly important role, as it is lower in greenhouse gas emissions intensity than other other fuels,” Mr Dao said.