Texas LNG Brownsville LLC, a four million tpy LNG export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, a subsidiary of Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC, has signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with Gunvor Group through its subsidiary Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd for a 20-year LNG FOB sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for 500 000 tpy of LNG from Texas LNG.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Gunvor to our portfolio of customers, connecting Texas LNG, one of the lowest-emitting liquefaction facilities in the world, with global economies in need of reliable, sustainable energy,” said Brendan Duval, CEO and Founder, Glenfarne Energy Transition and Co-President of Texas LNG.

“With the previously announced commencement of the execution phase of the project financing process, this agreement aligns with our plan to take a final investment decision on Texas LNG this year,” said Vlad Bluzer, Co-President of Texas LNG.

“We are pleased to have executed this agreement and become one of the foundation buyers of the Texas LNG project. Gunvor continues to support US LNG export projects, unlocking new supplies for the global energy market and providing energy security especially to our customers in Europe and Asia” said Kalpesh Patel, Co-Head of LNG Trading of Gunvor.

This news follows Texas LNG’s recently announced LNG tolling agreement with EQT Corporation. Texas LNG also recently announced partnerships with Baker Hughes, ABB, and Gulf LNG Tugs of Texas. These partnerships total nearly one billion dollars of investment into the project.

Glenfarne Energy Transition, a developer, owner, and operator of energy transition infrastructure, is the majority owner and managing member of Texas LNG. Texas LNG will achieve financial close and begin construction in 2024 commencing commercial operations in 2028. Glenfarne Energy Transition is also the sole owner and developer of the 8.8 million tpy Magnolia LNG in Lake Charles, Louisiana.