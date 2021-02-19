JAX LNG and TOTE Services conduct milestone LNG bunkering

JAX LNG and TOTE Services recently completed their first ship-to-ship (STS) LNG bunkering of a foreign-flagged vessel at the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT).

Crews loaded 1800 m3 of LNG from North America’s first LNG bunker barge, the Clean Jacksonville, to the LNG-powered vehicle carrier, Siem Confucius, at JAXPORT’s Blount Island Marine Terminal.

In preparation for the bunkering, JAX LNG worked closely with TOTE Services to utilise the Clean Jacksonville while also gaining acceptance from the US Coast Guard to perform the bunkering during all potential cargo loading conditions. After loading at the JAX LNG facility, the Clean Jacksonville manoeuvred alongside the Siem Confucius to perform the milestone fuel transfer.

The 7500-car-capacity Siem Confucius and its sister ship, Siem Aristotle, are Liberian-Registered and regularly call on JAXPORT to unload factory-new Volkswagen Group of America cars and SUVs.

“Our modern and eco-friendly fleet helps reduce emissions while maximising efficiency,” said Siem Car Carriers President Jeffrey Campbell. “We are thrilled to partner with other pioneers in the environmental conservation movement, including Volkswagen, JAX LNG, TOTE Services, and JAXPORT, to reduce emissions while providing world-class service to the industry.”

TOTE Services operates the Clean Jacksonville and has successfully performed more than 150 bunkering events for TOTE’s Marlin class vessels, the world’s first LNG-powered container ships.

“This commercial bunkering is a major milestone for TOTE Services and a significant step toward supporting clean fuelled vessels operating around the world,” said TOTE Services President Jeff Dixon. “TOTE Services’ significant experience with LNG – combined with our technical expertise and commitment to safety – allows us to assist other customers adopting use of the cleanest, most readily available fuel for shipping today and into the future.”

“Some of the world’s most eco-friendly ships call JAXPORT thanks to the innovation and vision of our customers and port partners,” said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green. “Jacksonville is a global leader in the use of LNG and we are proud to support the continued growth of LNG in the maritime industry and beyond.”

“We are delighted to have earned the trust and confidence of Siem Car Carriers to offer our LNG bunker service during the Siem Confucius recent call on JAXPORT,” said Roger Williams of BHE GT&S, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company and joint partner and operator of JAX LNG. “By using the Clean Jacksonville, JAX LNG is leveraging the investment and expertise of our extraordinary partner – TOTE Services.”