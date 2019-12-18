GTT receives tank design order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

GTT has received an order from the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua for the tank design of two new LNG carriers, on behalf of a ship-owner whose name remains confidential at this stage.

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT. The delivery of the vessels is planned during the second semester of 2021.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “GTT welcomes this further development of its 20 years partnership with the shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua.”