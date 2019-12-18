 Skip to main content
  4. GTT receives tank design order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

GTT receives tank design order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

Published by
 LNG Industry,

GTT has received an order from the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua for the tank design of two new LNG carriers, on behalf of a ship-owner whose name remains confidential at this stage.

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT. The delivery of the vessels is planned during the second semester of 2021.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “GTT welcomes this further development of its 20 years partnership with the shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua.”

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquid-natural-gas/18122019/gtt-receives-tank-design-order-from-hudong-zhonghua-shipbuilding/

You might also like

Stena acquires 75% stake in 7 Seas LNG & Power AS

Stena AB group has acquired a 75% stake in 7 Seas LNG & Power AS, and has welcomed the company into its sphere, as part of Northern Marine Group (NMG), under its new operating name of Stena Power & LNG Solutions AS.

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG carrier news