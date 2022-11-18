Trelleborg supplies integrated berthing system to Thi Vai LNG terminal in Vietnam

Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure has delivered high-performance marine fender systems, docking and mooring equipment, and ship-shore links for PetroVietnam Gas’ Thi Vai LNG terminal in Vietnam.

As part of the agreement, Trelleborg will provide four sets of its super cone fenders (SCN), the latest generation of fenders, to optimise performance and efficiency. The conical body shape makes the SCN very stable, even at large compression angles, and provides excellent shear strength. The overload stops inside the fender make it even more resistant to over-compression.

Richard Hepworth, President of Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure, said: “It is our pleasure to have been selected as a strategic partner for such a landmark project and consequently play a key role in facilitating Vietnam’s transition to LNG gas thermal power.”

Trelleborg will also supply a selection of docking and mooring equipment. This includes its quick release hooks (QRK), the foundation for today’s modern mooring systems; its load monitoring system, which measures and displays critical mooring line tensions; and its docking aid system, which increases situational awareness, providing vital information such as distances, angles, and speeds to pilots and jetty operators to ensure the vessel is safely docked. At the same time, its ship-shore link system supports LNG carrier loading and cargo discharge. Additionally, the terminal will utilise Trelleborg’s environmental monitoring system which provides weather, tide, current, and wave information to the staff at the berth, at the operations centre, or to the vessel.

PV GAS Project Management Company at PetroVietnam Gas, commented: “Located in the southern province of Ba Ria Vung Tau, when operational, the terminal will boast the capacity of 1 million tpy in 2022, and 3 million tpy in the second phase of development. In order to safeguard the traffic of LNG carriers supplying international routes, it was vital that we upgraded the terminal with an integrated berthing system that successfully meets international LNG operation safety and quality specifications and standards. We have no doubt Trelleborg is the ideal strategic partner to realise our ambition of facilitating LNG supply for Vietnam.”

Quick release hook (QRH) enables mooring lines to be safely secured, and quickly and easily released even when loaded to their safe working load limit. With sizes and configurations to suit all applications, their field proven features enhance safety, reliability, and ease of use, while ensuring compliance to international standards.

Trelleborg’s load monitoring system comprises a load cell installed in the QRH pivot, a load controller mounted on the QRH base, monitoring software, and an optional light and siren stand. The calibrated load cell senses mooring line loads and transmits the data to the local controller and the monitoring software.

Designed to reduce the risk of damage from a collision between the ship and jetty, Trelleborh’s docking aid system comprises two laser sensors, a controller, a central computer, and several data display options that the pilot and master use to monitor and adjust the approach during the push-up phase of the docking operation.

Since 1996, Trelleborg has installed over 1000 ship-shore link systems worldwide. Trelleborg’s latest ship-shore link system provides a significant improvement over previous operator interfaces and simplifies control and set-up. The solution is part of a range of systems that can be supplied stand-alone for existing tonnage or integrated with other key safety and monitoring systems.