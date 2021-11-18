McDermott awarded EPC contract

McDermott has won an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project after successfully completing FEED services for a booster compression module for the INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG development. The module will be added to the Ichthys Explorer central processing facility, located off the northwest coast of Western Australia.

"Ichthys LNG is ranked among the most significant and complex energy developments in the world. We have been there since 2012, and we are very familiar with the Ichthys gas field," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific. "McDermott's integrated, end-to-end solution minimises project risks by enhancing delivery certainty and managing COVID-19 impacts."

This is the third contract McDermott has been awarded for the project after successfully completing FEED services and converting contracts to EPCI.

McDermott's EPC scope involves a booster compression module which will extend the production from the gas reservoir to the central processing facility. McDermott is currently undertaking umbilicals, risers, and flowlines as part of an expansion of the existing offshore facilities.

The work will be executed from McDermott's Engineering Centres of Excellence in Perth, Australia; Kuala Lumpur, Malasia; and Chennai India. Fabrication will be completed at McDermott's yard in Batam, Indonesia which has been delivering complex offshore and onshore structures for over 50 years.