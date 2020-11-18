TechnipFMC to proceed with EPC contract for Sempra and IEnova’s ECA LNG Facility

TechnipFMC has received a notice to proceed for a major engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract by Sempra LNG and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) at their Energía Costa Azul (ECA) LNG facility in Baja California, Mexico.

The project will add a natural gas liquefaction facility with nameplate capacity of 3.25 milion tpy to the existing regasification terminal using a compact and high efficiency mid scale LNG design.

This addition will allow for natural gas liquefaction and LNG export capability at the ECA LNG facility, which has been operating as a regasification terminal since 2008. ECA LNG is one of Sempra LNG’s strategically located natural gas liquefaction infrastructure projects currently in development in North America.

TechnipFMC has been involved in this project since 2017, including the delivery of the FEED.

Arnaud Pieton, President of Technip Energies, stated: “We are very pleased to have been selected by Sempra LNG and IEnova for this strategic development. This project is fully aligned with our selective approach through very early stage involvement. We look forward to bringing our global project execution capabilities and our extensive LNG track record to this exciting project. LNG plays a major role in the energy transition, and we are proud to leverage our expertise to support this journey.”