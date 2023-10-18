JERA and ADNOC ink multi-year LNG supply agreement

JERA Global Markets Pte. Ltd. and ADNOC Gas plc have signed a multi-year LNG supply agreement. Under the terms of the agreement valued between US$500 million and US$700 million, the contracted LNG volumes will be supplied from ADNOC Gas’ Das Project and will be delivered to JERA Global Markets’ global supply portfolio.

“We are pleased to re-establish our LNG partnership with ADNOC Gas as the JERA group continuously looks towards strengthening our global LNG portfolio with stable, flexible, and competitive LNG supply, which is essential in the energy transition,” said Kazunori Kasai, Chief Optimisation Officer, JERA Co., Inc. and Chairman, JERA Global Markets.

“This LNG supply agreement marks a significant milestone in ADNOC Gas’ long-standing strategic partnership with JERA Co., Inc, demonstrating our continuous and shared commitment for advancing sustainability in the energy sector and supporting a reliable and cleaner energy future for Japan and beyond,” commented Ahmed Alebri, CEO of ADNOC Gas.

This agreement builds on the long-standing bilateral relationship between the UAE and Japan. ADNOC’s LNG production facilities on Das Island were constructed in the 1970's to serve Tokyo Electric Power Company (now one of the parent companies of JERA Co., Inc.), and this new supply agreement renews and further enhances mutual trust in this enduring partnership.

