Owens Corning shares innovations at Gastech 2024

Owens Corning Insulation has presented insulation innovations trusted to the extreme during the Gastech Conference and Exhibition in Houston, Texas, 17 – 20 September. Visitors to the Owens Corning stand (B360) can learn about insulating systems and strategies designed to help cost-effectively support process performance, fire safety, and efficiency while reducing total project costs and labour time. Following are highlights of the insulation innovations Owens Corning is presenting at Gastech 2024.

FOAMGLAS® Cryogenic Piping Systems for LNG process applications

LNG and other cryogenic processes operate at very low temperatures between -43°C (-45°F) and -160°C (-256°F). In such conditions, vapour drive presents a perpetual risk for ice build-up on the outside of process piping and equipment, adversely affecting energy efficiency and creating potential safety hazards. Standing up to these challenges, Owens Corning FOAMGLAS Cryogenic Piping Systems help protect equipment and pipes involved in cryogenic processes. Cellular glass insulation is impermeable to liquid and vapour moisture and does not absorb water or hydrocarbons. The glass material has a long record of defending against corrosion in humid and tropical climates or anywhere moisture infiltration poses a threat to cold piping, equipment or storage tank bases.

Previewing a novel technology

Visitors to the Owens Corning stand can check out a novel technology launching in 2025. The technology pairs cellular glass with proprietary accessories comprised of low organic content to help reduce the risk of system failure and safety hazards for process temperatures even colder than LNG, ranging from -170°C (-274°F) to -253°C (-423°F). The combination of cellular glass and specific accessories is designed to help sustain thermal performance, which can help improve process efficiencies and reduce the potential for heat-related losses of cryogenic liquids. As the liquid hydrogen market continues to grow, the system offers an appropriate strategy for insulating an increased volume of piping in the future.

Third-party study validates time, labour and overall project savings

Material and labour costs as well as install time are important considerations when designing insulating systems for energy facilities. A recent study conducted by an independent third-party insulation contractor compared the install time, labour cost and overall project cost of different insulating materials. Results from the study will be revealed at the Owens Corning Gastech stand where time-lapse videos will demonstrate the efficiency of FOAMGLAS installation.

Supporting passive fire safety and helping protect the environment

Impoundment basins at LNG facilities are a first line of defense in the event of a cryogenic spill. Volatile chemicals and combustible materials demand high measures of safety across the facility – including the impoundment basin. In the event of an LNG fire in an impoundment pit, the Owens Corning FOAMGLAS Pool Fire Suppression system delivers a passive fire response system designed to help reduce thermal radiation and flame height. The impermeable composition of cellular glass also makes it well-suited as a tool for helping contain a cryogenic spill and preventing cryogenic liquid from infiltrating into the environment. Insulating the basin with cellular glass can help a facility protect the jobsite as well as the surrounding ecosystem and habitat.

Insulating carbon capture and storage (CCS) applications

Owens Corning was the insulation supplier for the first commercial-scale CCS projects built in Europe. The unique combination of properties that cellular glass brings to the table for the storage and processing of liquid CO 2 was the reason why the engineers working on projects like Northern Lights CCS and Brevik CCS specified Owens Corning FOAMGLAS insulation to insulate the CO 2 storage tanks and CO 2 lines from the jetty to the onshore storage vessels.

Spotlighting accessories that serve the system

Sealants, coatings and jacketing components are essential parts of a ‘total system’ approach to insulating piping and equipment in energy applications. Owens Corning’s presence at Gastech will feature these components, and experts will share insight on how they work together to support efficiency, safety, and insulating performance on the jobsite.

Prioritising education and learning for all team members

Owens Corning continues to be a leader in the industry with a comprehensive approach to technical education, offering in-person, remote and on-site education. Educational content is available to support engineers, contractors and installers. From downloadable web resources and remote learning capabilities to a new technical insulation training centre in Pasadena, Texas, Owens Corning offers hands-on and classroom education to support energy applications around the globe.

In remarks on Owens Corning’s presence at Gastech 2024, Michael Logue, Business Director, Technical Insulation at Owens Corning, noted that the systems and solutions presented at the Owens Corning booth underscore the extreme conditions seen in today’s energy applications. “Service temperatures, extreme weather events, an aging workforce and a continually changing regulatory landscape present challenges for the professionals who design and install insulating systems in the energy sector,” Logue said. “By combining advances in material science and technologies with a robust approach to education and development, Owens Corning is committed to delivering systems and solutions that meet current and emerging needs.”

More information on industrial applications is available at Stand B360 during Gastech and here.