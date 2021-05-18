Stena and Delta Offshore Energy announce FEED agreement

Stena Power & LNG Solutions today announced it has been awarded a contract by Delta Offshore Energy (DOE) to provide front-end engineering design (FEED) for usage of Stena’s jettyless LNG transfer and regasification solutions.

DOE will employ Stena’s Jettyless Floating Terminal (JFT) and Self-installing Regas Platform (SRP) to assist in providing energy to the 3200 MW power plant project to be located at Bac Lieu province in the Mekong Delta, Vietnam.

A Technology License Agreement was previously reached in August 2020 for DOE to utilise Stena’s proprietary jettyless technology.

Svein Hellesmark, Chief Technology Officer, Stena Power & LNG Solutions, said: “The FEED agreement is a pivotal milestone in our service provision to Delta Offshore Energy for this important, large scale energy infrastructure project in Vietnam.

“Our Jettyless LNG to Power technology has been created to meet demand for more flexible LNG import and export terminals, such as is required for the hugely exciting Bac Lieu LNG to Power Project.

“At Stena we offer innovative, integrated solutions across the LNG value chain. Our wide-ranging activity in the sector also includes new-building project support, ship management and marine engineering, all underpinned by our ethos that gas should always travel first class.”

Bobby Quintos, Managing Director of Delta Offshore Energy added: “The Jettyless Floating Terminal and the Self-Installing Regas Platform are key components of our LNG-to-power solution for Bac Lieu. They allow us to position the LNG receiving terminal offshore, and thereby to minimise the project’s impact on land and on the coastline of Bac Lieu. This is a benefit of great value to the province because the coast sustains shrimp farms, mangroves and salt beds, all of which are important to the regional economy and environment. Our ethos at Delta is to provide power for progress, and the JFT and SRP will help us do so in an efficient and economical manner.”

The JFT and SRP will be located approximately 40 km off the Vietnam shoreline. The FEED will include detailed model testing to ensure optimum performance with the environmental conditions in the Mekong Delta.