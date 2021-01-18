HAM and LIMAGAS to build the first LNG gas stations in Peru

HAM, together with LIMAGAS Movilidad, is in the process of building the first CNG service stations in the Cuzco region and the first LNG gas stations in Peru.

The first CNG station that was put into operation, inaugurated on 29 December 2020, was the Biocom CNG station, located on Avenida la Cultura s / n km 6, in the district of San Jerónimo. This is one of the main avenues of the city of Cuzco, extending from west to east between the districts of Cuzco, Wnachaq, San Sebastián, and San Jerónimo, with an extension of almost 13 km, which makes it the longest avenue in the city, with significant vehicle traffic.

The service station offers its customers an 80 m3 LNG tank, with a CNG pump and 2 double dispensers that facilitate refuelling with CNG. In addition, the first gas station in Cuzco is ready to expand with the help of an LNG supplier.

The Cuzco gas station is the first of the three projected vehicular natural gas stations, to which a second station in Cuzco and another in Quillabamba will be added throughout 2021.

During the inauguration, the authorities of the Regional Government of Cuzco declared that “with this vehicular natural gas station the energy matrix will be promoted and changed, and it will also serve to lower fuel costs”. For its part, the Camisea Consortium, in charge of the most important energy project in Peru, highlighted the benefit for the inhabitants of Cuzco, “bringing them much more economical and environmentally friendly energy.”

With these new projects, HAM Group continues to help promote the use of CNG-LNG in South America, where its subsidiary HAM Chile was chosen, by Empresas Lipigas, for the design, construction and commissioning of the first LNG station in Chile.