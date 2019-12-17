ClassNK grants AiP for LNG-fuelled capesize bulker design

ClassNK has granted an approval in principle (AiP) based on its Rule Part GF which adopts IGF Code (regulation for ships using low-flashpoint fuels) to NS United Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. and Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. for their joint project on the concept design of an LNG-fuelled capesize bulker.

The main features of the design announced by Imabari Shipbuilding are as follows:

“By installing two Type C LNG tanks at the stern, which are considered to be cost competitive and are comparatively easily to install, it is possible to build an LNG-fuelled vessel without significant changes to the conventional vessel’s basic design. The design adopts a low-pressure dual-fuel engine for the main engine, which enables the use of gas that has naturally vaporised (boil-off gas: BOG) from the LNG tanks in the main engine without any waste, thereby reducing the burden on the environment and lowering running costs. This basic design can achieve CO 2 emission volumes that are 30% less than the reference line as required under EEDI Phase 3 by the IMO.”