Woodfibre LNG receives regulatory approval for second workforce floatel

Woodfibre LNG has received regulatory approval from the BC Environmental Assessment Office, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, and the Squamish Nation for a second floating workforce accommodation vessel (floatel) to support construction at the Woodfibre LNG site. This regulatory approval marks another major construction milestone and reinforces Woodfibre LNG’s safe, low impact, and environmentally-responsible approach to workforce housing.

The second floatel will enable the creation of up to 900 new jobs right away and add 642 new rooms for skilled tradespeople to work at site. Bringing additional workforce on site will be crucial in completing facility construction as quickly as possible and bringing more Canadian LNG to global markets.

“The second floatel is a critical part of delivering this project safely, responsibly and on schedule,” said Luke Schauerte, CEO, Woodfibre LNG. “By doubling onsite housing capacity, we can support more Canadian jobs today, sustain our construction momentum and move closer to delivering lower-emission Canadian LNG to global markets. The new floatel builds on a successful model with the same commitment to safety, environmental protection and respect for the local community.”

The first floatel, the MV Isabelle X, has been successfully operating at site since June 2024, demonstrating that by housing workers onboard floating accommodation, the project can help ensure there is no impact on the strained Squamish housing market or public services.

Upon arrival in Vancouver, the MV Saga X will undergo some final refits, provisioning and regulatory inspections. The vessel will then sail to and be moored at the Woodfibre LNG site later in November 2025.

All regulatory conditions governing the first floatel will also apply to second, including:

Workers living aboard the floatel will not access Squamish.

Non-local workers will commute to the floatel by private ferry from Vancouver.

Mandatory cultural and gender safety training for all residents.

A strict code of conduct and work expectations.

Similar to the first floatel, Vancouver-based Bridgemans is the provider and operator of the new floatel. Following the retrofit of the vessel, Bridgemans will sail the MV Saga X to the Woodfibre LNG site and run its operations on a day to day basis. The floatel will integrate the same high-efficiency systems, environmental controls, and low-impact operating procedures already in place on the MV Isabelle X.