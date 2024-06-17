Bechtel expands into South Australia

EPC management company, Bechtel, has established a new office in Adelaide alongside global and local technology, space, defence, and research tenants at Lot Fourteen – Adelaide’s world-class innovation district.

Minister for Trade & Investment, Local Government and Veterans Affairs, Joe Szakacs, joined industry leaders as they converged on Lot Fourteen week commencing 10 June 2024 to officially open the new office.

The expansion of Bechtel’s national footprint to South Australia signals an ongoing commitment to further support the development of the state’s economy.

“Bechtel’s arrival at Lot Fourteen is another step towards building our state’s capabilities required to meet future infrastructure needs,” said Lot Fourteen, State Project Lead, Diane Dixon. “Co-locating with over 160 world-leading and innovative organisations at Lot Fourteen is a great first step to capitalise on the vast opportunities right here in South Australia.”

“South Australia continues to lead the world in renewable energy and is looking ahead to harness the next era of prosperity in the minerals and green manufacturing sectors,” said Bechtel Australia Chair, Catherine Tanna. “We’re here to support the state’s ongoing mining, defence, and infrastructure developments.”

Bechtel has maintained a continuous presence in Australia since 1954 and has established long-term offices in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth to support project development across the country. This includes pipelines and refineries in the 50s and 60s, the buildout of Australia’s copper, iron and aluminium projects from the 70s, which includes several projects at South Australia’s Olympic Dam mine.

“We’re proud of the role we’ve played over the past 70 years in the design and construction of some of Australia’s most significant infrastructure, mining and energy projects so future generations of Australians can benefit both economically and socially,” said Bechtel Australia’s Managing Director Shaun Kenny.