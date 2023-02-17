Svanehøj provides tank gauging system to Venture Global LNG

As the US strives to meet the growing demand for LNG in Europe, more LNG tanks are required. Svanehøj France has provided safety instrumentation and software solution for a large LNG export facility in Louisiana.

LNG export between the US and Europe has increased significantly following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In June 2022 alone, the US transported more LNG to European countries than in all of 2021.

Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass LNG Terminal is one of those facilities contributing to the increase in LNG exports from the US.

Based on its experience and expertise regarding LNG tank instrumentation, Svanehøj France was chosen by CB&I to supply a tank gauging system for two LNG tanks at Calcasieu Pass LNG.

“Our ambition is to be the prime provider of instrumentation and software systems for liquefied gas storage, and we are happy to apply our solutions at Calcasieu Pass LNG Terminal. We have the professional expertise to provide the optimal monitoring data and help the terminal make the right decisions,” said David Clercq, Head of Sales at Svanehøj France.

The chemical composition of any stored LNG is in constant flux. Therefore, it is vital to monitor the possible development of stratification and to be warned of any unstable stratifications.

Svanehøj’s instrumentation and software solutions are installed to ensure that all hazardous aspects related to liquefied gas storage are known and controllable. The systems proactively measure possible development or creation of stratification by monitoring the tanks.

The product range includes gauges, temperature transmitters, and control systems that operate accurately under cryogenic conditions.