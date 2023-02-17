Kontrol Technologies enters LNG market

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a leader in smart buildings and cities, has entered into the LNG market to provide continuous emission monitoring and analytics solutions. The primary focus of the solutions is the US market.

The company has a long history of providing continuous emissions, compliance, and monitoring solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Historically, the company has provided emission technology deployment and solutions to large industrial customers in the oil, gas, and cement industries across Canada and the US. The LNG market opportunity is new revenue vertical for the company and the majority of interest is in the US market.

“With our established track record of integrating emission monitoring systems, including analytics and performance, we are able to provide solutions to existing LNG customers, new LNG developers, or municipalities and cities that have a vested interest in ensuring facilities comply with existing regulations,” said Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Technologies. “Our turnkey solution includes continuous monitoring remotely, sampling in real time and providing additional enhanced testing supported by robust data and analytics.”

LNG facilities and the associated development of new facilities may be a source of harmful pollutants or emissions, such as volatile organic compounds, nitrogen oxides, methane, sulfur dioxide, and particulate matter. The ability to monitor, validate and quantify harmful pollutants or emissions is typically a regulatory requirement which may vary by region.