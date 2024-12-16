REV LNG provides first LNG fuelling to McAsphalt

REV LNG LLC (REV), a leading mobile energy services and project development company, has completed the first LNG fuelling operation for the newly delivered McAsphalt Advantage, a bitumen carrier that will serve the operations of McAsphalt Marine Transportation Ltd (McAsphalt).

“This is an exciting milestone for REV as we continue to be the leader in marine LNG solutions on the Great Lakes,” said David Kailbourne, CEO at REV. “Providing the initial LNG supply to the Advantage is a significant achievement for our company, and moreover a nod to the growing fleet of LNG vessels operating on the Great Lakes and the eastern seaboard,” he continued.

REV has performed more than 50 bunkering operations at the Port of Hamilton, Ontario since 2020.

“We are proud to call McAsphalt our newest customer; they are setting the mark for investment in new vessels utilising LNG to maintain high performance while optimising operational effectiveness”. We also appreciate the continued partnership with Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA Ports), which has continued to support REV’s mission to make this region the leader in LNG solutions for the Great Lakes shipping trade,” reported Kailbourne. He continued, “We look forward to continuing to provide a quality, alternative fuel with safe, reliable service and attention to our customers’ needs.”

“We’ve been so pleased with our experience working with REV to achieve this important milestone for our company,” said Dan McCarthy, VP of Transportation and Logistics at McAsphalt. “Their team from day one has provided a safe and reliable process to initiate the first LNG fuelling operation for our new vessel. We are grateful to REV and HOPA for their professionalism and partnership.”

“We are proud to support innovative projects like the first LNG fueling operation for the McAsphalt Advantage,”?added Ian Hamilton, President & CEO of HOPA Ports. “This milestone reflects the growing adoption of sustainable marine solutions in the Great Lakes shipping industry and highlights our commitment to fostering partnerships that advance alternative fuel technologies in the region.”

In addition to McAsphalt, REV also provides LNG to Petro-Nav Desgagnés, which operates five Canadian-flagged vessels on the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Seaway system, Eastern Canada, and the US as well as the Canadian Arctic.